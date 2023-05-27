83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating 2 deadly Friday night shootings

1 hour 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, May 27 2023 May 27, 2023 May 27, 2023 11:07 AM May 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead and another person injured late Friday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first shooting occurred around the 3400 block of Main Street, near North Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

26-year-old Ennis Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the second shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive, near Airline Highway, shortly before midnight.

29-year-old Robert Lee Lavallias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motives and suspects for these incidents are unknown at this time. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days