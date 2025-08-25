91°
BRPD identify man killed in Sunday shooting along Bellehaven Trace Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Bellehaven Trace Drive on Sunday.
D’Anthony Brown, 19, was shot around 10:18 a.m. along Bellehaven Trace Drive. Investigators said that Brown was sitting on a porch with another person when he was shot by an unnamed suspect.
Brown was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
