91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD identify man killed in Sunday shooting along Bellehaven Trace Drive

1 hour 1 minute 53 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 11:09 AM August 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on Bellehaven Trace Drive on Sunday.

D’Anthony Brown, 19, was shot around 10:18 a.m. along Bellehaven Trace Drive. Investigators said that Brown was sitting on a porch with another person when he was shot by an unnamed suspect.

Brown was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days