BRPD holding pastalaya fundraiser to support captain whose wife is battling brain cancer
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a pastalaya fundraiser on Friday to support a captain whose wife is battling brain cancer, officials told WBRZ.
The fundraiser is taking place on Friday, January 30, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 pm at BRPD HQ on 9000 Airline Highway; it aims to support Captain Eric Burkett after his wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October.
More information on the jambalaya fundraiser is available here; additionally, a GoFundMe for Burkett's wife is available here.
