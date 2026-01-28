BRPD holding pastalaya fundraiser to support captain whose wife is battling brain cancer

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a pastalaya fundraiser on Friday to support a captain whose wife is battling brain cancer, officials told WBRZ.

The fundraiser is taking place on Friday, January 30, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 pm at BRPD HQ on 9000 Airline Highway; it aims to support Captain Eric Burkett after his wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October.

More information on the jambalaya fundraiser is available here; additionally, a GoFundMe for Burkett's wife is available here.