BRPD: Fifth arrest made for murder of bystander at barber shop-tattoo parlor
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of a bystander at a barbershop along Greenwell Springs Road in October.
Marvin Tolliver, 29, died in the Oct. 15 shooting in the 9700 block of Platt Drive.
Gianni Rankins, 28, is the second person booked for murder following the shooting; officers arrested Reginald Grimes Jr., 19, for the same charge on Dec. 31. Both were apprehended by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.
WBRZ previously reported that a fight occurred at the combination barber shop/tattoo parlor and that Tolliver was fatally wounded.
Earlier, Sylvester Boulingy III, 29, was arrested for his role in the argument that led up to the shooting, police said. Two others were also arrested.
