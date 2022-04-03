67°
BRPD: Car with baby inside stolen along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the theft of a car with a baby inside.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the teen stole the vehicle near the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. The infant was out of the car and safe when officers started to chase the driver.
During the chase, the driver crashed and is now in custody. They have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Principal to Auto Theft, Principal to Kidnapping, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
