88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Car crash into North Acadian Thruway home being investigated as hit-and-run

2 hours 33 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 2:22 PM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A car crash at a North Acadian Thruway home earlier this week is being investigated as a hit-and-run, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.

The Tuesday crash happened after the driver of the car was cut off by another driver who kept driving.

BRPD added that the driver of the car that struck the house will not face charges.

Trending News

Officials said that no injuries were reported from the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days