BRPD asking public to help identify two people allegedly involved in restaurant shooting

Friday, February 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a shooting that left one woman injured at a Baton Rouge restaurant.

Baton Rouge Police say the dispute reportedly happened over an order at LJK Roun2 on Monday, Feb. 2, around 6:40 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ shows the pair pulling into the parking lot before walking inside. In the footage, the woman is seen carrying a box while the man holds a handgun at his side. A minute later, the video shows suspects sprinting out of the restaurant.

As they fled, the man turned and fired two shots into the building.

The victim in the shooting is said to be still recovering.

