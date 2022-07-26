78°
BRPD asking for the public's help to identify 2 suspects involved with shooting

Tuesday, July 26 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are asking for the public's help to identify two men who were allegedly involved with a shooting nearly two weeks ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they believe the two men are connected to a shooting along Beechwood Drive on July 14.

Officials did not release details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call (225) 344-7867.

