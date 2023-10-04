Coroner identifies victims in deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway

UPDATE: Police identified a suspect in the fatal double shooting from June. Read more about Derrick Coleman's arrest here.

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed in a double shooting near Scenic Highway, the second shooting reported in the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a home on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway around 4:30 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victims as Joseph Profit, 48, and Robin Hayes, 52.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately identify a suspect or a motive.

Less than two hours earlier, one person was shot and killed on Woodpecker Street. The crime scenes are a mile and a half apart.

"We don't have any evidence at this particular time showing that they are related," spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.

WBRZ found that all three victims have history with police. Profit, who is accused of hitting Hayes in the head with a can of chili during an argument, was due in court next month.

McKneely says during investigations, sometimes criminal histories can help provide clues.

"Their background gives us an indicator of what they could have potentially been into, we are not saying they were currently. It gives us a picture as to what they have done in the past, they may have had problems with others out there, and those problems may have caught up with them, but we're not sure," McKneely said.