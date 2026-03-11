BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened along Airline Highway.

According to police, a person believed to be connected to the shooting, which took place on March 5 on Airline near Merrydale Avenue, was seen on surveillance footage in a gas station's convenience store as detectives investigated the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.