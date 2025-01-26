68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD arrest three people in connection with armed robbery in parking garage

5 hours 12 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, January 26 2025 Jan 26, 2025 January 26, 2025 10:42 AM January 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard
Gavin Landry, Beaux Delaughter

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested three in connection with an armed robbery that happened in a parking garage on Saturday afternoon. 

The robbery occurred around 4:50 p.m. in a parking garage on France Street near Government Street, BRPD says.

Police say Gavin Landry, 19, Beaux Delaughter, 18 and an unnamed male juvenile were arrested in connection to the robbery. 

All three suspects were charged with armed robbery with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.  

