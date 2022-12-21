BRPD: 2021 flyer creating toy distribution confusion

BATON ROUGE - A year-old digital flyer is creating confusion, and the Baton Rouge Police Department wants the public to know that the event on that flyer is not taking place this Friday.

The signage promotes the "5th Annual Toys, Tots & Turkeys" giveaway. It shows a date of December 23 -- but the event was in 2021 and is not happening this week.

After receiving numerous calls about the event, BRPD posted to social media: We’ve been receiving calls about this flyer from 2021 circulating in the community for a toy drive this Friday. THIS IS NOT TRUE INFORMATION!!! This event occurred in December of 2021. Please see below for toy giveaway events happening this week in the City of Baton Rouge.

The post suggested, as an alternative, the Holiday Toy Giveaway taking place Thursday, from 6-7 p.m., at Idea Bridge, located at 1500 N. Airway Drive.