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BRPD: 2 teens hospitalized after shooting along Sherwood Street on Independence Day

44 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 10:18 AM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two teenagers were struck by gunfire on Saturday along Sherwood Street, a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson told WBRZ. 

Around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, BRPD responded to reports that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot along Sherwood between Lemonwood and Beechwood drives. 

The teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

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