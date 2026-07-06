Audit: Former CEO of West Ascension Parish Hospital Service District paid $71,520 more in unused vacation pay

DONALDSONVILLE — The former CEO of the West Ascension Parish Hospital Service District was paid more than $71,520 in vacation pay than he was entitled to by the district, an audit of the district released by the Legislative Auditor's Office says.

According to the audit, the former CEO who left the district in 2024 was paid $80,460 in "correction pay" in his final check.

No documentation was provided to support why he was given this much money. Based on the district's vacation policy, the payment should have been $8,940.

The audit recommends that the district more strictly follow payroll policies when employees leave.

"Management will inquire with the former CEO as to why the payment was made and documentation showing that it was approved. If there is no valid reason for the payment and no approval of the payment, the Hospital District will request that the former CEO pay back the difference between the accrued vacation and the payment amount," the audit continued.

The audit also says that the district did not comply with the state's Public Bid Law when it awarded a contract for a renovation project. The state's law requires public works exceeding $250,000 to be opened to bid for "the lowest responsible and responsive bidder."

This was not done in 2024, the audit notes, and it continued into 2025.

"The Hospital District should implement procedures to ensure the necessary quotes or bids are obtained and necessary information is documented to follow [the Public Bid Law]," the audit recommended.

The district also paid nearly $150,000 to various community events "without receiving anything of commensurate value in return," as well as paying $65,850 in employee bonuses that were not part of any approved incentive program, employment contract or collective bargaining agreement.

The full audit can be read here.