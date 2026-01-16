69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: 1 dead in Thursday shooting off Scenic Highway

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting off Scenic Highway on Thursday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday. 

Police said Terrance London, 26, was shot on Shada Avenue near Scenic Highway just before 4 p.m. London was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

BRPD is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call its Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869. 

