BRPD: 1 dead in Thursday shooting off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed in a shooting off Scenic Highway on Thursday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday.

Police said Terrance London, 26, was shot on Shada Avenue near Scenic Highway just before 4 p.m. London was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

BRPD is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information to call its Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.