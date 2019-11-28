71°
Brother, bandmate of well-known La. musician arrested on drug charges in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Frederick Neal, the brother of popular blues artist Kenny Neal, was arrested after police found more than three pounds of marijuana inside his Baton Rouge home.

According to a Baton Rouge Police affidavit, Neal was arrested at his home on Byron Avenue late Wednesday night after investigators got a tip that a large amount of narcotics was heading there.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found a box containing 3.15 pounds of marijuana. Police also found Neal, who's a convicted felon, to be in illegal possession of a firearm.

Neal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with controlled substances and felon in possession of a firearm. 

According to Kenny Neal's website, his brother has been his band's regular keyboard player for years.

