Brock Bowers sets NFL rookie records as the Raiders roll to a 25-10 victory over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Aidan O’Connell passed for two touchdowns, tight end Brock Bowers broke two rookie NFL records, and the Las Vegas Raiders won for just the fourth time this season, 25-10 over the struggling New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Bowers’ seven catches for 77 yards gave him 108 receptions for 1,144 yards this season, eclipsing Mike Ditka’s 1961 rookie tight end mark of 1,067 yards receiving and Puka Nacua’s 2023 mark of 105 catches by a rookie at any position. Bowers also surpassed Darren Waller’s franchise mark of 107 receptions in a season, which had stood since 2020.

Ameer Abdullah rushed for 115 yards for the Raiders (4-12) — the journeyman running back’s first 100-yard game in his 10 NFL seasons.

O’Connell finished with 242 yards passing, including a 3-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers and an 18-yarder to Tre Tucker.

Daniel Carlson kicked four field goals — his longest from 54 yards — for the Raiders, who didn’t look fazed by flight delays on Saturday that got them into their hotel after midnight, less than 12 hours before kickoff.

With former Raiders QB Derek Carr unable to suit up for the Saints (5-11) because of his injured left, non-throwing hand, rookie Spencer Rattler received his fifth career start. He remained winless as a starter after completing 20 of 36 passes for 218 yards and one TD with two interceptions.

Rattler also rushed for 46 yards to finish as New Orleans’ leading rusher for a second straight week.

The Saints used trickery to take an early 7-3 lead. Running back Kendre Miller took what looked like a toss sweep to the right before throwing a lateral back to his left, where Rattler caught it and threw 30 yards downfield to wide-open tight end Foster Moreau in the end zone.

Las Vegas moved in front for good on O’Connell’s short scoring pass to Meyers with a minute left in the second quarter.

Injuries

Saints: Miller left the game with concussion symptoms in the second quarter. LB Jaylan Ford appeared to suffer a serious lower right leg injury on punt coverage in the fourth quarter. DE Payton Turner left with an ankle injury. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was treated on the field late in the game — but walked off on his own — after a hard collision over the middle.

Up next

Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Saints: Visit Tampa Bay on Sunday.