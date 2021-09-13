Britney Spears engaged to boyfriend, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Days after Britney Spears' father petitioned to end her conservatorship, the 39-year-old pop star announced that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are engaged.

Spears took to Instagram Sunday to share images of her engagement ring, which was designed by New York-based designer Roman Malayev, CNN reports.

Spears and Asghari have been dating for about five years.

The 27-year-old actor and personal trainer reportedly first met Spears in 2016 when he co-starred alongside her in one of her music videos, "Slumber Party."

Last week, the famous singer's father, Jamie Spears, officially requested that the courts end the conservatorship that grants control of the star's finances and personal decisions to him and other individuals.

Should a judge grant her father's request, the pop star would earn unfettered control over her life, her finances and her health care decisions for the first time in 13 years.

Spears' father has been the conservator of her estate since 2009 and previously served as the conservator of her person, meaning he managed her health and medical issues until stepping aside in 2019. At that point, Jodi Montgomery was appointed as temporary conservator of Spears' person.