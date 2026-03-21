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Brie Andras - Sports Anchor/Reporter
Brie Andras joined the WBRZ team in August 2023 as a Sports Anchor and Reporter.
A Louisiana native, Brie was born in Thibodaux and went on to attend LSU, where she earned a degree in Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism. During her time at LSU, she served as Sports Director for TigerTV, gaining valuable hands-on experience covering a wide range of athletic programs.
A lifelong sports fan, Brie discovered her passion for storytelling as a teenager and quickly realized she could combine her love of sports and journalism into a career in television. Since getting her start in her high school media program, she has remained focused on building a career in sports broadcasting.
When she’s not covering games or anchoring sportscasts, Brie enjoys cooking, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Email: Bandras@wbrz.com
"Her Story With Brie Andras" Podcast Playlist (Youtube)
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