Latest Weather Blog
Bridge that used to connect Mississippi Riverfront to removed Belle casino riverboat collapses
BATON ROUGE — The bridge that used to connect the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown Baton Rouge to the now-relocated Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat casino collapsed Friday.
The floating buoy that was between two former pedestrian bridges near the river failed, causing the collapse, officials said.
Belle of Baton Rouge casino officials said they do not expect additional damage to the structure because of the way it is secured to concrete portion of the level. Despite there being little concern of people going onto the now-damaged walkway, security is posted to make sure no one goes onto it.
The buoy was in place to allow the bridges to rise and fall with the levels of the river, but the structure is now in landslide. Officials said that they will now remove all buoys and bridges.
No injuries were reported.
The hotel formerly known as Belle of Baton Rouge recently rebranded as Bally's. The casino formerly in the riverboat that has since moved onto land is still pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Commission for the rebrand.
In January, the riverboat was moved to Terrebonne Parish. WBRZ reported that the boat will be dismantled and most of its components recycled.
