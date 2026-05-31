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Presence Fest in Scotlandville brings together artists, small businesses, and cultural experiences
BATON ROUGE — Scotlandville Plaza has been transformed into an immersive space featuring live gospel music, an art exhibition and food vendors as part of Presence Fest.
Organizers say the annual event invests in artists, small businesses and cultural experiences that help shape the creative landscape of Baton Rouge.
The festival is designed to create a space for people to connect with their religion and the community, according to organizers.
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Presence Fest started in 2023.
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