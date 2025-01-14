57°
Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat to be towed to new destination

By: Sarah Lawrence, Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - A fixture in downtown Baton Rouge is being sent off Tuesday to revive a "dormant downtown area" in Terrebonne Parish. 

The Belle of Baton Rouge, a combination casino and hotel, is being towed from Baton Rouge to Gibson.

With the riverboat out of the way, the Belle's new project will consist of a "down-to-the-studs transformation" of the hotel and 25,000 square feet of landside gaming. 

The Belle currently hosts 10,00 square feet of Vegas-style gaming space, over 240 slot machines, and three table games. 

It's unclear what will happen to the riverboat once its reached its destination in Terrebonne Parish.

