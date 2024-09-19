Bridge in Zachary to be closed until further notice

ZACHARY - The bridge on Lower Zachary Road running over White Bayou and connecting Plank Road and McHugh will be closed until further notice.

The East Baton Rouge DOTD said starting Thursday the Lower Zachary Road Bridge will be closed until further notice. The DOTD did not give an immediate reason for the closure.

WBRZ has reached out to DOTD for more information.