Brian Kelly speaks to media after losing playoff potential to rival Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are looking ahead to an away matchup against Florida to recover after losing against rival Alabama sent their AP Top 25 rating plummeting.
Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the loss and to preview the plan for this week's upcoming game against Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ.
"Alabama is a fine football team," Kelly said, saying the loss was due to a lack of consistency on the Tigers' part. The team played hard, but the coach said consistency was ultimately the deciding factor.
Kelly said he has no concerns about his roster and believes LSU has a "championship program," but consistency will have to come before the Tigers can look forward to the playoffs.
The Tigers are 6-3 following the loss and are currently ranked 21st in the country in the latest Associated Press poll which was just released Sunday.
