87°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's afternoon matchup against Florida will air on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — LSU is heading to fight the Florida Gators in the swamp on Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m., the team announced on Twitter on Monday.
The game in Gainesville, Florida, will air on WBRZ and WBRZ+ a week after LSU's top-15 matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Going into the game, Florida leads the rivalry with a record of 33-31-3.
LSU and Florida will meet at 2:30 p.m. CT on November 16 in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/lR0dEVYPsb— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 4, 2024
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business
-
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to...
-
Two people shot by law enforcement at end of police chase Sunday...
-
Benefit concert held for church destroyed in February fire
-
Special needs kids saddle up for New Roads rodeo