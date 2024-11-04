LSU's afternoon matchup against Florida will air on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE — LSU is heading to fight the Florida Gators in the swamp on Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m., the team announced on Twitter on Monday.

The game in Gainesville, Florida, will air on WBRZ and WBRZ+ a week after LSU's top-15 matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Going into the game, Florida leads the rivalry with a record of 33-31-3.