Brian Kelly meets with media ahead of Saturday's top 15 matchup against Alabama following loss to Aggies

BATON ROUGE — LSU faces off against Alabama on Saturday after a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in week nine and a bye in week 10 of the season.

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Monday to discuss the loss and to preview this week's upcoming game against the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on WBRZ.

The Tigers are 6-2 following the loss to the Aggies and a bye week and are currently ranked No. 14 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll. Alabama, also 6-2, is coming off a bye week as well and is ranked No. 11. Saturday's matchup is likely to decide which team will stay in the running for a spot in the college football playoffs, the first rankings for which come out Tuesday night.

Kelly said that a key to winning the game and keeping an eye on post-season prospects is to have the offense out-perform what they did in the loss against Texas A&M.

"So a little bit comes from Garrett, a little bit comes from play calling, and a little bit comes from the ability to commit to making sure we have some more balance in terms of the running game and that means we gotta block better," Kelly said. "I don't just mean the five guys, I mean the receivers and the tight ends, and the back's got to do a better job of seeing things and making it to the second level and making people miss so it's an all-in thing."

However, another tropical storm — Raphael — is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and Kelly said that he and his team are monitoring the weather and will provide updates on what their plans for the game are.

ESPN's College Football Gameday is scheduled to come to Baton Rouge for the first time since LSU's national championship-winning 2019 season.

"Certainly it's great for the community; it's certainly great for our campus. The exposure of Gameday, you know, does a great deal for...the entire identity...of Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana, LSU. College football is kind of like the hub," Kelly said "We're pleased that they've chosen LSU for that."