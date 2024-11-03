84°
LSU moves up in new AP Top 25 Poll

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 16 after their 38-23 loss against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 26. They are now No. 14.

See the full list below:

1. Oregon

2. Georgia 

3. Ohio State

4. Miami (FL)

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama 

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado 

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

LSU is 6-2 so far this season and 3-1 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

