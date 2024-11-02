College GameDay headed to Baton Rouge for matchup against Alabama

BATON ROUGE — When the Tigers return to Death Valley after a loss to Texas A&M, ESPN's College GameDay will be there.

A week after the Tigers lost to the Aggies in College Station, GameDay announced that the popular broadcast will be live on campus for one of the season's biggest rivalries.

LSU and Alabama will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.