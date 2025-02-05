In first news conference of 2025, LSU's Brian Kelly highlights 16 transfer signees, new coaches

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about how 16 new transfers will lead the Tigers to a 2025 championship in Wednesday's news conference on National Signing Day.

In his first media appearance in 2025, Kelly, entering his fourth year as LSU head coach, said no new high school players signed to the team since 15 high school players signed during the off-season in December.

The Tigers have taken in a new transfer class of 16 players, including eight new offensive players, seven new defensive players and one new special teams player.

Here is a list of the 16 new transfers:

- Tamarcus Cooley, safety from NC State

- Donovan Green, tight end from Texas A&M

- Patrick Payton, edge rusher from Florida State

- Sydir Mitchell, defensive lineman from Texas

- Grant Chadwick, punter from Middle Tenessee State

- Mansoor Delane, cornerback from Virginia Tech

- Jack Pyburn, edge rusher from Florida

- Michael Van Buren Jr., quarterback from Mississippi State

- Braelin Moore, inside offensive lineman from Virginia Tech

- Destyn Hill, wide receiver from Florida State

- Bauer Sharp, tight end from Oklahoma

- Nic Anderson, wide receiver from Oklahoma

- Barion Brown, wide receiver from Kentucky

- Josh Thompson, inside offensive lineman from Northwestern

- Ja'Keem Jackson, cornerback from Florida

- Jimari Butler, edge rusher from Nebraska

Kelly said the 16 new players are what LSU football needs to compete for a championship next season. He described these new players as an experienced group that "blends to the existing program that we have."

When questioned about freshman quarterback Colin Hurley's recovery from a car crash on campus in January, Kelly said that because Hurley is under 18, they are leaving his recovery process to his family. He was told by Hurley's father that everybody is optimistic and that "progress is real".

The team is also filling eight coaching positions before the season starts.

Grambling State's Aman Anand was hired as a special teams coordinator. Kelly said that the team will be adding another special teams coach to support the unit.

East Carolina University General Manager Noah Joseph is joining LSU as a defensive analyst. Joseph previously worked with LSU's defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Former Louisiana Tech quarterback Tim Rattay was hired as an offensive analyst. Rattay held the position at Oklahoma State for the past five seasons. Former Oregon Ducks offensive analyst Antonio Parks is also joining as an offensive assistant.

Kelly added that the remaining four coaching positions are "pending HR."

The Tigers ended last season with a 9-4 record overall, with a 5-3 conference play record. LSU last took the field on New Year's Eve in the Kinder's Texas Bowl against Baylor. LSU beat the Bears 44-31.

LSU will hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.