Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of open date after win against South Alabama
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is addressing the media after LSU beat the South Alabama Jaguars 42-10 on Saturday and heading into an open date before the Tigers play Ole Miss on October 12.
LSU moved up one spot to No. 13 in the AP Poll after their victory. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier set a career high with 409 passing yards while also having four touchdowns, with a pair on both the ground and through the air.
Watch the press conference here:
