BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J

BATON ROUGE — Investigators say an unattended candle caused a Thursday morning fire along Avenue J.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire around 4:12 a.m. and got the blaze under control within 15 minutes.

According to a BRFD spokesperson, two occupants made it safely outside, but the home is a total loss. One of the occupants told firefighters that a candle was burning on the windowsill and ignited the curtains, with flames spreading from there.

No injuries were reported, a spokesperson for the department told WBRZ.