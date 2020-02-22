BRFD seeking information about vacant house purposely set on fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 11300 block of Black Oak Drive Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to the property located near N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

When officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof was burned off.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident and no one currently lives there.

The fire started in a utility room located at the back of the house.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.