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BRFD puts out attic fire caused by work light along Overton Drive

1 hour 51 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 7:11 AM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire in the attic of an Overton Drive home on Wednesday. 

The fire, which BRFD crews responded to around 2:23 p.m., was caused by an electric work light inside the attic near the air conditioning unit. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the eaves of the home and quickly located the fire and put it out within 30 minutes.

The damage was contained to the area surrounding the A/C unit. 

One occupant exited the house before fire crews arrived, BRFD officials added. 

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