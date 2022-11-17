44°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss.
The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
The home was deemed a total loss, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the reported arson is encouraged to call investigators at (225) 344-7867.
Trending News
Tuesday, crews with BRFD responded to another arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
-
Office of Motor Vehicles rolls out reinstatement voicemail system, will return calls
-
Governor John Bel Edwards signs apology to two Southern students killed 50...
-
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
-
Man who killed BR police officer takes plea deal, avoids death penalty...
Sports Video
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings