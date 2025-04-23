BRFD hosts 'urgent' blood drive to replenish stores used to help two public servants

84°
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are hosting an "urgent" blood drive to help a Baker Fire Chief fighting leukemia and a Pointe Coupee deputy who was hit by a car

The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Baton Rouge Fire Department Headquarters. 

All eligible donors are encouraged to come out and give the gift of life!

