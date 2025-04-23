84°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD hosts 'urgent' blood drive to replenish stores used to help two public servants
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are hosting an "urgent" blood drive to help a Baker Fire Chief fighting leukemia and a Pointe Coupee deputy who was hit by a car.
The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Baton Rouge Fire Department Headquarters.
All eligible donors are encouraged to come out and give the gift of life!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival
-
St. Mary Parish crews working to clear debris from boat ramp caused...
-
YMCA on South Foster Drive to re-open Monday after redevelopment
-
2026 Strawberry Festival will have adjusted hours to address security concerns
-
Deputies searching for two women accused of stealing from multiple Ascension Parish...