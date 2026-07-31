90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of stabbing man during argument arrested for attempted second-degree murder

59 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 10:27 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the abdomen following an argument. 

According to arrest records, on June 25, Corey Thomas was on Ford Street visiting friends when he saw 28-year-old Marquisha Kaigler, who had an active order of protection against him. Thomas allegedly told Kaigler that she needed to leave before entering a friend's apartment.

According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaigler allegedly entered the apartment about 30 minutes later, causing a disturbance before punching Thomas several times. 

Thomas later told officers that he was attempting to leave when Kaigler stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp object before fleeing the area on foot. 

Thomas drove himself to a local hospital before later undergoing emergency surgery. 

Trending News

Kaigler was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days