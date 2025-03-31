80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputy hit by car while directing traffic around Livonia oil tank fire scene; one lane open on each side of US 190

1 hour 55 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 12:44 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Ponzio

LIVONIA - A deputy who was helping to direct traffic around the scene of a large-scale oil tank fire on Monday was hit by a car and critically injured. 

The deputy was helping direct traffic to allow a fire official's pickup truck to leave the tank fire when he was hit. The car also struck the pickup truck.

WBRZ had a reporter on the scene of the fire when the crash happened on U.S. 190 at Reliable Lane. 

In addition to the critically-injured deputy, two firefighters in the pickup truck and the driver of the car were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene to investigate, deputies added.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said one lane is open in each direction of U.S. 190.

