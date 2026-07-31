18-wheeler catches fire near I-10/110 split, injures 2; causes road closures, congestion on I-10 westbound

BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound was shut down near the 10/110 split after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire early Friday morning.

The truck, which was reportedly carrying bottles of orange juice, caught fire shortly before 3 a.m. as the truck was getting onto the westbound on-ramp for the Mississippi River Bridge. The fire has since been put out, leaving a smoldering truck in the roadway.

The I-10 westbound ramp at Terrace Avenue that drivers use to get onto the Mississippi River Bridge remains blocked as crews worked to clear the truck that caught fire.

Authorities say the truck hit the guardrail, causing it to catch fire.

Two people inside the truck, including the driver, were able to make it out of the truck before firefighters arrived and were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after the fire.

The fire and resulting road closure caused congestion past the I-10/12 split.