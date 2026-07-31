Plaquemine man arrested after allegedly slapping patient at elderly care facility

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Plaquemine man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly slapped a patient at an elderly care facility in Napoleonville.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Jay Paul was visiting a severely handicapped patient staying at the facility. Deputies said that the two engaged in a disagreement that lasted for several hours, leading to Paul allegedly slapping the patient.

Paul was later arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of battery and cruelty to the elderly and persons with infirmities.