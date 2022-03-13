BRFD: Cigarettes thrown into trash can ignites carport, demolishing home

BATON ROUGE - A home near Shenandoah caught on fire Sunday morning after occupants threw cigarettes into a trash can underneath a carport, according to fire officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home on Woodlyn Drive caught fire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said the occupants put cigarettes in an outdoor trashcan underneath a carport when they were finished smoking.

One of the occupants told firefighters they noticed the trash can was on fire, so they went into the house to find something to put out the flames.

When they returned, the flames had spread to the carport, eventually moving to the structure of the residence.

There were no injuries, and the Red Cross has been contacted to help the nine displaced residents.