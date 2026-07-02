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BREC seeks public input on City-Brooks Community Park's future at upcoming feedback meeting
BATON ROUGE — BREC is holding a community feedback meeting on July 14 about the City-Brooks Community Park Master Plan.
The meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at BREC's Independence Theater at 7800 Independence Blvd.
BREC said its focus is on hearing directly from residents about the park's future. People can share concerns, ask questions and offer feedback to BREC commissioners, leadership and staff.
A June 11 open house gave residents a chance to review draft concepts and planning ideas tied to the master plan process. Hundreds of residents showed up, which BREC said exceeded expectations.
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BREC said all public comments and recommendations will be reviewed as the BREC Commission considers the future vision and makes final decisions on the plan.
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