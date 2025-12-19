54°
Latest Weather Blog
BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition extends through mid-January at five EBR parks
BATON ROUGE — Starting Friday, fishermen can fish for Rainbow Trout in five BREC conservation ponds across East Baton Rouge Parish.
BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition, which extends through Jan. 19, sees tagged trout released into the following parks' ponds:
Central Sports Park
Forest Community Park
North Sherwood Community Park
Perkins Community Park
Zachary Community Park
Fishermen of all ages are invited to participate in the catch-and-release event, with each participant allowed to keep up to four Rainbow Trout per day. Those who reel in tagged fish will be eligible for prize redemption, BREC officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Gorilla Warfare Paintball
-
Baton Rouge man indicted for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agents with vehicle
-
One dead, two injured after shooting in LaPlace, deputies say
-
LSP: Hammond woman dead, two others injured in Tangipahoa Parish crash
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools see positive effects from later start times