BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition extends through mid-January at five EBR parks

2 hours 1 minute 7 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 7:11 AM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Starting Friday, fishermen can fish for Rainbow Trout in five BREC conservation ponds across East Baton Rouge Parish.

BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition, which extends through Jan. 19, sees tagged trout released into the following parks' ponds:

Central Sports Park
Forest Community Park
North Sherwood Community Park
Perkins Community Park
Zachary Community Park

Fishermen of all ages are invited to participate in the catch-and-release event, with each participant allowed to keep up to four Rainbow Trout per day. Those who reel in tagged fish will be eligible for prize redemption, BREC officials said. 

