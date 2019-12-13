BREC releases carp into LSU lakes Thursday to fight rampant algae

BATON ROUGE - Local officials placed fish in a lake adjacent to LSU's campus this week to help curb the growing algae problem.

BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet says the carp were delivered to the lakes Thursday. Michelet says the fish are not a final solution to removing the algae and that it will take roughly six months for the carp to have a noticeable impact.

BREC hopes the fish will help keep the lake as healthy as possible before the water is dredged for the full restoration project next year. You can read more details on that project here.