BREC installing 124 AEDs across most-visited parks and facilities

BATON ROUGE — BREC is installing 124 new automated external defibrillators across some of its most-visited parks and facilities.

The devices will be placed in high-traffic areas both inside and outside of BREC facilities and will be accessible to the public.

"This was done strategically so that if someone, child or adult, experiences cardiac arrest, they will likely be within reach of an AED within two minutes, potentially saving a life," said Ryan Reed, BREC's director of recreation.

BREC said it is working with Baton Rouge EMS and Cardiac Solutions to make sure each AED location is listed on the PulsePoint app, which helps emergency responders and bystanders quickly find the nearest device. In the future, 911 callers who need an AED will be directed to the nearest one by emergency dispatchers.

The devices are designed to be user-friendly and include written instructions with illustrations as well as step-by-step audio guidance that starts immediately when the device is opened.

Park maintenance employees will also carry portable AEDs while working throughout the park system.

The AEDs will be installed in phases, with the first wave going to facilities hosting summer camps this season. BREC expects all devices to be in place at their designated park locations within the next 60 days.