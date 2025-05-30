Latest Weather Blog
BREC Commission announces transition in leadership
BATON ROUGE - After BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson announced he would not be seeking a contract renewal with the park system, the commission announced its new interim superintendent, set to take office in June.
BREC selected Janet Simmons to serve as the interim superintendent for the park system. Simmons' leadership will go into effect on June 1.
Simmons brings more than four decades of executive leadership in the nonprofit sector, having worked as the president and CEO of HOPE Ministries of Baton Rouge, BREC said.
Corey Wilson announced he would not be seeking a contract renewal in March.
“I remain fully committed to BREC’s continued success and to ensuring a seamless leadership handoff,” said Wilson. “While I had anticipated serving through January 2026, I respect the Commission’s decision to begin the next chapter sooner. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and will continue supporting the organization in every way I can during this transition.”
