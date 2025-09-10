BREC announces festivities for Halloween events at this year's 'Boo at the Zoo'

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo celebration across two weekends next month.

BREC on Wednesday unveiled its schedule for the weekends, and said it will provide treat bags. (No outside candy buckets will be allowed.)

“Boo at the Zoo is one of our longest-standing traditions, bringing the community together for a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween,” Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said. “This year, we’ve added exciting new features while continuing the favorites families look forward to every fall.”

This year's festivities will be held on Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26.

Highlights include photo opportunities, character meet-and-greets, face painting, entertainment and activites at certain animal exhibits. Children under age 12 will receive a miniature pumpkin and a treat bag. The full schedule:

Petite Princess characters (different characters daily, check website for details): Noon–2 p.m.

The Dinosaur Experience: 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m.

Magic show: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Ambassador animal shows: 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Face painting: All day (with breaks)

Haunted maze: All day

Pumpkin patch: All day

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Flamingo Café and the Boo at the Zoo food court.

The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final admission time is 4 p.m. Regular admission fees will apply, and members are encouraged to renew their passes before the event.