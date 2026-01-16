BREC announces 10% of employees will be let go as it works toward 'more efficient organization'

BATON ROUGE — BREC announced on Friday that 10% of its workforce would be losing their jobs as it works towards becoming a "more efficient organization."

According to BREC, the initiative is designed to ensure taxpayer dollars are utilized in the most effective way possible.

Following a review of its workforce, the 10% reduction was based on roles being deemed by the company as "least necessary."

The review also may lead to changes to staffing and organizational structure to realign roles to address critical needs.

BREC stated that during this time period, they have put a "temporary pause on hiring for all non-critical positions" as they assess organizational needs, structure and efficiency.

In addition to its workforce review, BREC is evaluating its retirement offerings, aiming to support a diverse workforce while addressing the rising costs of employee benefits.

"These decisions are not easy, and they are not taken lightly," Interim Superintendent Janet Simmons said. "This initiative is about being thoughtful, responsible stewards of public resources while positioning BREC for long-term success. By working smarter and more intentionally today, we are ensuring we can continue delivering the parks, programs, and services our community depends on tomorrow."

BREC would not clarify what roles would be terminated.