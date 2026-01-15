Vehicle crashes into home on Springfield Road, Fore Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A vehicle crashed through a home on Springfield Road and Fore Road in Denham Springs, officials said.

Videos and photos from the scene showed holes in the property with the car fully inside the house. Livingston deputies are on scene.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Fore Road for a disturbance/home invasion call. The suspect attempted to drive away from the scene, ran a stop sign and hit across as he went across Highway 1019.

Emergency officials said no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The suspect, Lance Worley, 36, is in custody.