East Baton Rouge Parish students participate in second annual Young Techie and Gifted Expo

BATON ROUGE — Students across East Baton Rouge Parish gathered at the second annual Young Techie and Gifted Expo on Friday.

The annual event, hosted by the Instructional Technology Department, showcased student-led projects from elementary, middle and high school students covering several categories, including technology and engineering, computer science, digital media and device modification.

Students at the event presented hands-on displays and explained how their work connected to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) learning.

Participating schools included Capitol Elementary, Northeast High, Audubon Elementary, Scotlandville Middle, Sharon Hills Elementary, The Dufrocq School and Istrouma High.