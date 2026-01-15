39°
Westdale Middle counselor placed on administrative leave; allegedly inappropriately messaged minor

Thursday, January 15 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Photo via EBR Schools

BATON ROUGE - A Westdale Middle School counselor was placed on administrative leave Thursday after allegations of him inappropriately messaging a minor.

A post on social media accused Quinton Dixon of messaging a minor student inappropriately. EBR Schools said that they were "made aware of these allegations and immediately launched an investigation."

"The employee has been placed on administrative leave while the Office of Human Resources conducts a thorough investigation," EBR Schools said.

